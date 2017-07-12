Jessica Biel: Latest role is ‘like a drug’

Jessica Biel has said getting to explore her dark side in new television show The Sinner was “like a drug”.

The US actress plays a middle class mother who stabs a stranger to death one afternoon at the beach in the programme, which is based on German crime writer Petra Hammesfahr’s novel of the same name.

She told America’s Marie Claire magazine: “It’s like a drug, like an adrenaline rush.

“There’s a real catharsis… you’re exhausted, you are free; you feel a lot of different things.

“For me, it’s like a rebirth. Like I’m a phoenix rising up out of the ashes.”

Biel, 35, also spilled the beans about the secret to her happy marriage with singer Justin Timberlake.

The pair tied the knot in 2012 and have a two-year-old son, Silas.

She said: “We have similar values; we believe in loyalty, honesty. We like to have fun. We like a lot of the same things.

“Also, in the business, we’re all very career-oriented, and you have to be a little selfish. I understand that about my peers – about being focused and driven – and if you can find that and someone who shares the same values as you, it’s like: Score!”