Jessica Biel and husband Justin Timberlake joke 'Make America skate again'

Jessica Biel has thanked her husband Justin Timberlake for helping her realise her “inner Xanadu” by throwing her a roller skating party for her birthday.

The Hollywood actress shared a picture from her 35th birthday bash on Instagram, which shows her skating across a roller rink clad in silver flares, while a disco ball whirls above her.

This is what birthday dreams are made of. Thank you, my love, for throwing me the most epic jam skate party ever. My inner Xanadu was fully realized. I love you to the moon and back. And then back again. A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Mar 4, 2017 at 11:25am PST

She told her 2.5 million followers: “This is what birthday dreams are made of.

“Thank you, my love, for throwing me the most epic jam skate party ever.”

Referring to the 1980 musical fantasy film Xanadu starring Olivia Newton-John, she continued: “My inner Xanadu was fully realized.

“I love you to the moon and back. And then back again.”

Jessica also shared an image of her and Justin in T-shirts emblazoned with the words “Make America skate again”, presumably a joke about US President Donald Trump’s “Make America great again” campaign slogan.

Sign the petition now! #makeamericaskateagain A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Mar 4, 2017 at 10:16am PST

Earlier, singer Justin penned a sweet birthday message to his wife of five years.

He wrote on his Instagram account: “You make me laugh. You make me smile. You make me LOVE.

“You make me want to be BETTER. Speaking of, it doesn’t get any BETTER than you… Now, I know for sure that it’s BETTER to be lucky than good.

“Ask me who the luckiest guy in the world is and I will tell you that you are looking at him.

Happy Birthday, my heart.”

When you throw a roller skating Bday party for your wife but you can't figure out how to wear your hat... #MakeAmericaSkateAgain A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Mar 4, 2017 at 1:03am PST

Jessica and Justin got married in 2012 and are parents to 22-month-old son Silas.