Jess voted first winner of The Voice Kids UK

A 14-year-old girl from Essex has been voted the first winner of The Voice Kids UK.

Jess, who has been performing and singing since she was a toddler, was crowned champion of the singing competition’s inaugural series on Sunday night.

Her rendition of Beyonce’s Love On Top was voted the winning performance by viewers and means she has been handed a €34,000 music bursary.

A lesson in how to slay your #TheVoiceKidsUK Finals performance by Jess, aged 14 🌟💅 pic.twitter.com/EOpJIcrqOJ — The Voice Kids UK (@thevoicekidsuk) July 16, 2017

After she was named winner the tearful youngster told presenter Emma Willis: “I am so proud pf these guys they are my best friends,” referring to her fellow contestants.

Jess thanked her coach, Pixie Lott, adding: “I can’t believe it.”

What an incredible series!! Thanks for watching! Until next time... ✌️🎤 #TheVoiceKidsUK pic.twitter.com/b5RjrG5QQ5 — The Voice Kids UK (@thevoicekidsuk) July 16, 2017

Earlier in the show each of the six finalists each performed while coaches Will.i.am, Danny Jones and Lott also took to the stage.

One Direction star Niall Horan and boy band The Vamps also performed during the live final.