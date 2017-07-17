Jess voted first winner of The Voice Kids UK

Back to Showbiz Home

A 14-year-old girl from Essex has been voted the first winner of The Voice Kids UK.

Jess, who has been performing and singing since she was a toddler, was crowned champion of the singing competition’s inaugural series on Sunday night.

Her rendition of Beyonce’s Love On Top was voted the winning performance by viewers and means she has been handed a €34,000 music bursary.

After she was named winner the tearful youngster told presenter Emma Willis: “I am so proud pf these guys they are my best friends,” referring to her fellow contestants.

Jess thanked her coach, Pixie Lott, adding: “I can’t believe it.”

Earlier in the show each of the six finalists each performed while coaches Will.i.am, Danny Jones and Lott also took to the stage.

One Direction star Niall Horan and boy band The Vamps also performed during the live final.
KEYWORDS: Entertainment, TV, UK, Showbiz, TheVoiceKids, UK, Danny Jones, Jess, Pixie Lott, The Voice Kids UK, Will.i.am, story, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz