Jeremy Vine: I thought I had died when I saw Vine app tributes
Jeremy Vine has joked that he thought he had died after reading that tributes were pouring in for an app sharing his name.
The broadcaster spotted a news story about Twitter closing its Vine app, with the headline “Tributes to Vine as the video app shuts down”.
He posted a screen grab of the headline on Twitter and quipped that he thought the messages might have been for him.
Read this and thought I had died.— Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) January 18, 2017
(via @markb2502) pic.twitter.com/skndv60ctZ
Journalist Piers Morgan was quick to pick up on it, assuring Jeremy that he would have been missed if it had been true.
You'd have been sorely missed. https://t.co/K0vShWR2Kv— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 18, 2017
Video looping app Vine has now closed, and will become Vine Camera.
