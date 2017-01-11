Jeremy Renner tells fans: 'I'm not dead!'

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner has dismissed claims that he’s dead – saying “not from where I’m sitting”.

Rumours online said that The Hurt Locker actor, 46, had passed away.

Jeremy Renner (Jordan Strauss/AP/Press Association Images)

But The Bourne Legacy star has reassured fans that he is indeed alive with a message on Instagram.

He wrote next to the snap of himself in serious mode: “Apparently there is an internet HOAX that I died? Hmmm. Well not from where I’m sitting!

“So not to worry for those who care… #aliveandkicking #internetabuse #lovetoyouall #excepttheonesadsoulpostingsuchgarbage #ha”
