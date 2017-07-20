Jeremy Kyle fans ‘amazed’ by special show dedicated to inspirational children

Viewers have praised TV’s Jeremy Kyle for hosting a special episode dedicated to children suffering life-changing conditions.

He met the families of Alfie, Matilda, Daire, Kye and Charlie on the ITV show on Thursday, entitled “my children are inspirational”.

One particularly special moment saw grime star Stormzy send in a personalised message for his number one fan and keen musician, Matilda.

Big up to @Stormzy1 for giving Matilda the best personalised message! She loved it! #jeremykyle pic.twitter.com/x1PdRCZBpJ — The Jeremy Kyle Show (@itvjeremykyle) July 20, 2017

#STORMZY on the #jeremykyle show for a beautifully brave young lady Matilda ❤️ #RAPPER what a star ⭐️ — laura steen (@luckygirllaura) July 20, 2017

During the programme, Kyle also spoke to wannabe TV star Alfie, horse-lover Daire, and a very cheerful Charlie, whose family are desperately trying to raise funds for him to receive specialist cancer treatment abroad.

For show fans, the “amazing” and “adorable” idea marked a welcome change from the programme’s usual line-up of relationship scandals, fights and lie detector tests.

Some even added that it helped give them some early morning perspective as they watched the families share their stories and, in some cases, talk about how it had brought them closer together.

As cute as it is when Jeremy Kyle is about kids who're inspirational. I want the drama and the lie detectors and the screaming 😂😩 — Lauren (@Lauren_Willis13) July 20, 2017

The Jeremy Kyle child inspiration episode first thing in the morning is gonna have me smiling for the rest of the day — colley (@joshcolley_) July 20, 2017

Jeremy Kyle has me so emotional this morning. It's made me realise to love what I have bc you'll never know how long you'll have it for💙 — 🦄👾Shannoonie👾🦄 (@MikeysUnicorn1) July 20, 2017

This little boy on #jeremykyle this morning is the cutest! Melting my heart aw!💕 — Leaveyourlover♡ (@KayDobson_) July 20, 2017

Its nice to watch an episode of #jeremykyle that's positive and good rather than the idiot guests that's normally on show. 😊 — Marie Anthony (@mlawelshgirl) July 20, 2017

@Stormzy1 is a top bloke 🤙just made a little girls day on Jeremy Kyle. — M A T T H E W® (@M85Official) July 20, 2017

Absolutely loved this morning show @itvjeremykyle such inspirational kids 😍 #jeremykyle — Rachel Jones (@RachellJonesox) July 20, 2017

We have nothing to complain about when we see happy little boys like this on #jeremykyle show after going through so much 😭😭😭 — Charlie Davis (@CDDressage98) July 20, 2017

Todays Jeremy Kyle has choked me right up with those brave inspirational kids that have suffered misfortune in their lives. @itvjeremykyle — Kevin Thomas (@Undertaker180) July 20, 2017

Can't stop crying at Jeremy kyle these poor children omg my tears won't stop I feel so lucky compared 2 some of them kids god bless them all — kim louise martin (@kimmartinLCR) July 20, 2017

Jeremy Kyle continues on ITV at 9.25am on Friday.