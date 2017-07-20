Jeremy Kyle fans ‘amazed’ by special show dedicated to inspirational children

Viewers have praised TV’s Jeremy Kyle for hosting a special episode dedicated to children suffering life-changing conditions.

He met the families of Alfie, Matilda, Daire, Kye and Charlie on the ITV show on Thursday, entitled “my children are inspirational”.

One particularly special moment saw grime star Stormzy send in a personalised message for his number one fan and keen musician, Matilda.

During the programme, Kyle also spoke to wannabe TV star Alfie, horse-lover Daire, and a very cheerful Charlie, whose family are desperately trying to raise funds for him to receive specialist cancer treatment abroad.

For show fans, the “amazing” and “adorable” idea marked a welcome change from the programme’s usual line-up of relationship scandals, fights and lie detector tests.

Some even added that it helped give them some early morning perspective as they watched the families share their stories and, in some cases, talk about how it had brought them closer together.

Jeremy Kyle continues on ITV at 9.25am on Friday.
