Jenny McCarthy claims she was sexually harassed by Steven Seagal

Actress Jenny McCarthy has claimed she was sexually harassed by Steven Seagal.

The star said the alleged incident happened during an audition for Under Siege 2 in 1995 when she was alone in a room with him.

Speaking on her Sirius XM radio show, she recounted him asking her to sit next to him on a sofa.

Steven Seagal (Ian West/PA)

When she said no, the actress claims Seagal asked her to take her clothes off even though the part required no nudity.

Seagal allegedly told her the role has “off-camera nudity”, prompting McCarthy to tell him “Go buy my Playboy video,” before walking out.

She claimed that Seagal followed her and warned her not to tell anyone.

McCarthy added she felt extremely distressed afterwards, particularly as she was the last girl to audition.

She said on the show: “How many girls had to take off their clothes? How many girls had to do more? It just so grossed me out.”

She first told her story back in 1998, but recounted it again in the wake of allegations by actresses Julianna Margulies and Portia de Rossi.

Earlier this week actress Portia de Rossi said Seagal unzipped his trousers in front of her during an audition.

My final audition for a Steven Segal movie took place in his office. He told me how important it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants. I️ ran out and called my agent. Unfazed, she replied, “well, I didn’t know if he was your type.” — Portia de Rossi (@portiaderossi) November 8, 2017

She wrote: “My final audition for a Steven Segal (sic) movie took place in his office. He told me how important it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants.

“I ran out and called my agent. Unfazed, she replied, ‘well, I didn’t know if he was your type.'”

Ellen DeGeneres, who has been married to de Rossi for nine years, shared the message, writing: “I’m proud of my wife.”

I’m proud of my wife. https://t.co/NABbOJoBrf — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 9, 2017

It follows The Good Wife star Margulies’s claim that she was asked to Seagal’s hotel room when she was 23.

Margulies told Sirius XM that the meeting was ostensibly for casting purposes but when she arrived at the hotel, no casting director was there but Seagal was.

She said: “I saw his gun, which I had never seen a gun in real life.”

She added she left the room “unscathed”, adding: “I never was raped. And I never was harmed. And I don’t know how I got out of that hotel room … I sort of screamed my way out.”

A representative for Seagal has been contacted for comment.

A spokesman denied McCarthy’s accusations to The Daily Beast.