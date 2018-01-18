Jennifer Zamparelli welcomes baby boy

Comedian and presenter Jennifer Zamparelli has given birth to a baby boy.

Zamparelli, 37, and her husband, Lau, welcomed baby Enzo yesterday morning.

She announced the news on Twitter today.

"So a new little man came into the world yesterday," she said.

"Enzo Zamparelli joined us and we are just so thrilled with him."

The couple have a two-year-old daughter, Florence and were married in 2014.
By Denise O’Donoghue

