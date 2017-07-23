Jennifer Metcalfe praised for sharing inspiring post-pregnancy body message

Hollyoaks star Jennifer Metcalfe has been praised for her frank and honest post about her post-pregnancy body.

The actress, who welcomed her first child with partner Greg Lake in June, shared a picture of herself sitting cross-legged on the floor and wearing just underwear.

In a lengthy caption along with the Instagram post, Metcalfe told of how happy she was with her figure, adding its appearance was the “least” of her worries after carrying and giving birth to her son.

4weeks afta my boy as vacated his apartment this is wat I'm left wi n it really isn't that bad!I know alot o women feel anxious about wat their postpartum body will look like,but4me,this was the least o my worries(I ada poo pregnancy!)I want worried about wat my body was goin2look like wen my boy ad finished usin it 2grow,Instead I was intrigued/excited 2c the new me..n I like it! 😍💃🏻The boobs av finally settled down.Afta breastfeeding they swelled beyond belief,going frm a modest 'B' 2a neva seen before 'F'(leftie must av been @least a 'G'😳)they were lumpy,absolutely wrecked n my once lil brown nips ad trebled in size.I couldn't wait 2c,afta all this,wat they were guna look like.These r more than ok,I fed a human wi them,they r awesome!🤗Where my flat tummy turned bump once was,I now ava squishy bit of comfort4both my boys!Lil man uses it 2bounce off 2relieve his wind☺️n Gregs gon frm babysittin him in my tummy to holdin the"squidge"whilst e sleeps (usually not for long👶🏻😅)me all cozy under the arm.Arms n legs are wobblier n I'm defo rounder,but I think the extra lbs suit as I get older.With r long morning walks wen daddy goes 2work 4cappuccino n toast n all the rocking,he❤️'s rocking😅I'm sure they will firm up soon.I'm still hairy👹I swore once I cud c IT again I would sort it but these days I have biga fish 2fry,so pls dnt judge if u spot a spiders leg or 10!The bum😳the bums BIIIIG..but the size as actually stretched out the cellulite abit😂 so every cloud 🌩💫Everythin as healed downstairs n ova the nxt couple wks mayb ill ava nose.This does make me slightly anxious..on it with the pelvic floors😂I av lots of friends who r pregnant/new mums. I know their new bodies can make em feel insecure n down.I think it's important we c unfiltered bodies durin n after r babies n celebrate them! I❤️'d seeing ow my body adapted to accommodate new life n its truly,beautifully,mind blowin.If u dnt like it,there's always diets/gym wen u av recovered!So 4now try to enjoy ur perfect changing shell❤️I wanted 2post sooner but my new home (Gregs former bachelor pad)didnt ava full length mirror.I sorted this,amongst uva things😏with a fab Argos1,gr8 buy @£29 don't ya think🙌🏽 A post shared by Jen Metcalfe (@missjenjomet) on Jul 22, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

The 34-year-old soap star described how her figure is different, detailing the changes in her breasts – which went from a B-cup to an F and a G-cup – her “big” bottom, her “wobbly” arms and legs, and her “squishy” tummy.

She used the social media post and the picture of “unfiltered” body to urge other mothers and expectant mothers to be kinder to themselves about their postnatal bodies.

Metcalfe said she has a lot of friends who are pregnant and new mothers, adding that she knows their new bodies can make them feel “insecure and down”.

“I think it’s important we c unfiltered bodies durin n after r babies n celebrate them (sic)!” she wrote.

She said she loved seeing how her “body adapted to accommodate new life”, adding that it was “truly, beautifully, mindblowing”.

This is one dodgey outfit if I ever seen one!! But I'm clean and shaved .. hence the big grin.. ( if ya heavily pregers u know 🤦🏻‍♀️) #todaywasanacheivement #nopointinfiltering #doesnthelp #excited A post shared by Jen Metcalfe (@missjenjomet) on Jun 2, 2017 at 5:05am PDT

Fans of the star, who has played Mercedes McQueen in Hollyoaks for a decade, praised her “refreshing” post.

Writing in the comments section under the Instagram picture, one person wrote: “This is the best post I’ve ever read! Well done! You look amazing and it’s so refreshing to see and read your honesty.”

Another said Metcalfe was “a true role model to women everywhere” while one agreed, adding she is an “inspiration to women all over the world”.

“Just beautiful. I love that you done this!! Be proud,” one person wrote.

One person responded: “You are an amazing woman, I love this speech and every new mumma should see it.”