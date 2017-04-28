Jennifer Lopez's eyecatching outfits make an impact at awards ceremony

Back to Showbiz Home

Jennifer Lopez left little to the imagination at an awards ceremony.

The singer, 47, wore two different outfits at the event, the Billboard Latin Music Awards, in Florida.

J-Lo (Wilfredo Lee/AP/Press Association Images
J-Lo (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

She graced the red carpet in a plunging, black, mesh dress by Welsh designer Julien Macdonald, with cutaway panels.

J-Lo also showed off a barely-there silver number, with thigh-high split.

J-Lo (Wilfredo Lee/AP)
J-Lo (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

The star, who is dating former baseball player Alex Rodriguez, performed her new Spanish language song, Mirate, at the awards.

The ballad was produced by her ex Marc Anthony.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Entertainment, Music, World, Jennifer Lopez, Latin Music Awards, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz