Jennifer Lawrence wears pro-feminism T-shirt in new Dior campaign

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence wears a T-shirt emblazoned with the words “we should all be feminists” in a new advertising campaign for Dior.

The 26-year-old US star poses in a selection of pared back, black and white images for the French fashion house’s autumn 2017 collection, with the statement T-shirt taking centre stage throughout.

With her hair pulled back away from her face, the acclaimed Hollywood star poses in garments including loose-fitting jeans and a blazer, while showing off several different Dior handbags.

Law’ channels Dior (Dior/PA)

Dior said Jennifer was captured “just as she is” in the campaign, shot by photographer Brigitte Lacombe.

The items were designed by Dior’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Jennifer brings a new hue to the classic black-and-white (Dior/PA)

Jennifer, who has modelled for the 70-year-old brand since 2012, is cited as one of its muses and celebrity ambassadors, and she frequently wears Dior creations at public events.

Jennifer is best known for starring as Katniss Everdeen in the Hunger Games franchise and for her Oscar-winning role in Silver Linings Playbook, as well as American Hustle, Passengers and Joy among many others.