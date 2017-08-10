Jennifer Lawrence still fears being ‘blindsided’ after nude photo leak

Jennifer Lawrence has said she still fears getting “blindsided” after naked photos of her were leaked.

Pictures of the Oscar-winner were among hundreds of intimate images of Hollywood actresses stolen by a hacker and posted online in 2014.

The Hunger Games star said it should have been treated as a sex crime (Matt Crossick/PA

She told Vogue: “I think people saw (the hacking) for what it was, which was a sex crime, but that feeling, I haven’t been able to get rid of it.

“Having your privacy violated constantly isn’t a problem if you’re perfect. But if you’re human, it’s terrifying.

“When my publicist calls me, I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, what is it?’. Even when it’s nothing. I’m always waiting to get blindsided again.”

The 26-year-old previously expressed her outrage that the leaks were not treated as a sex crime.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, she added: “Anybody who looked at those pictures, you’re perpetuating a sexual offence.”

Lawrence attends a premiere (Ian West/PA)

The Hunger Games star had been the victim of a phishing campaign by Edward Majerczyk, from Chicago.

In January, Majerczyk, then 29, was jailed for nine months after admitting hacking the accounts of 30 celebrities but was not convicted of posting the images online.