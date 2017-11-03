Jennifer Lawrence spills the beans on drunken night with the Kardashians

Jennifer Lawrence confessed to getting drunk with Kim Kardashian West’s mother Kris Jenner at a recent dinner while interviewing the reality star on US TV.

The Oscar-winning actress filled in for Jimmy Kimmel on his chat show as a guest host, and chatted to Kardashian West about an evening two weeks ago at Jenner’s house, which Lawrence said “was everything I could have ever dreamed of”.

Lawrence told the audience she had been “obsessed” with Kardashian West and her famous family “for over a decade in a very healthy way” as she introduced the TV star.

Discussing their evening, Kardashian West said she had “never seen my mum more drunk”.

Lawrence replied: “I was way more drunk than your mum, you take it easy on your mother!”

A video of Lawrence, 27, and Jenner, 61, dancing together flashed up on the screen, and the actress laughed as she said she did not remember filming it.

She told Kardashian West: “I remember getting naked in your mum’s closet and ordering you to dress me. You dressed me and I looked amazing.”

Jennifer Lawrence and Kim Kardashian West on Jimmy Kimmel Live (Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube)

The reality TV star then said that Lawrence had asked for her husband, rapper Kanye West, to dress her.

“You said, ‘I’m not joking, I really want Kanye to style me.’ And so I said OK, and I come back in you were fully naked!” Kardashian West said.

“You put on one of my mum’s dresses.”

Lawrence said she still has Jenner’s dress, and Kardashian West quipped: “I feel like I know you so well now.”