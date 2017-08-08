Jennifer Lawrence sees blood on the walls in first Mother! trailer

Jennifer Lawrence is confronted by exploding lightbulbs, blood on the walls and unwelcome house guests in the first trailer for her new film Mother!.

The movie, directed by Black Swan filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, features the Hunger Games actress, with Skyfall villan Javier Bardem playing her husband.

The first trailer for the psychological horror shows the couple enjoying domestic life before blood appears on the carpet and a knock at the door signifies the arrival of a stranger, played by Ed Harris.

He is swiftly followed by his wife, played by Michelle Pfeiffer.

At one point in the trailer, Lawrence appears transfixed by a brick wall with blood trickling down it, before she discovers photographs of Bardem in Harris’s bag.

Other sinister strangers, played by actors including Domhnall Gleeson and Kristen Wiig, are also expected to appear in the finished film.

The first promo poster, unveiled by Aronofsky on Twitter, features a painting of Lawrence holding a bleeding heart ripped from her chest.

Mother! is due for release in UK cinemas on September 15.