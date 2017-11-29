Jennifer Lawrence: I’m ‘incredibly rude’ in public to avoid fans

Jennifer Lawrence says she acts “incredibly rude” in public to deal with unwanted attention from fans.

The Oscar-winning actress, 27, described how she deals with being one of the Hollywood’s most recognisable public figure during a conversation with comedian Adam Sandler for US magazine Variety.

“I just generally, once I enter a public place, I become incredibly rude. I turn into a huge asshole,” she said.

Jennifer Lawrence said she refuses requests from fans to take selfies (Matt Crossick/PA Wire)

“That’s kind of like my only way of defending myself, just being an asshole.”

“No,” she says is how she bluntly responds to somebody asking for a selfie, and she also demonstrated how she wags her finger if a fan approaches her table.

Lawrence, who was the world’s highest paid actress in 2015 and 2016 according to Forbes, said another approach is to say, “It’s my day off” or, “It’s Sunday, I’m not working today”.

But the mother! actress said that it’s worse for comedians, such as friend Amy Schumer, because of their likeability on screen.

Lawrence was in conversation with Adam Sandler (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Sandler, 51, however said he far more friendly. “I sit them down, I feed them, I let them hang out with my kids,” he joked.