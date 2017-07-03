Jennifer Lawrence among the stylish stars at Dior show

Jennifer Lawrence swapped her usual red carpet glamour for something a little quirkier as she joined a host of A-listers at Christian Dior’s showcase in Paris.

The Hunger Games actress, 26, turned heads as she stepped out at the event at Haute Couture Fashion Week in a short white sheer lacy dress teamed with a knitted black and white kimono-style cardigan, a pair of lace up boots and a black felt hat.

Jennifer Lawrence (Thibault Camus/AP)

Kirsten Dunst, 35, stole plenty of attention in a flowing black dress with a sheer panel at the top.

The layered dress was embellished with colourful heart and star patterns.

Kirsten Dunst (Thibault Camus/AP)

Natalie Portman, 36, was the picture of elegance in a short black dress with a sweetheart neckline and simple black heels.

The Oscar winner – who welcomed her second child in February – completed her sophisticated look with pearl jewellery.

Natalie Portman (Thibault Camus/AP)

Model Karlie Kloss, 24, served up a splash of colour in her floor-length mustard frock.

But it was her newly platinum hair that proved to be the real show-stopper.

Singer Celine Dion was also at the show, wearing a mustard leather dress and with her hair loose around her shoulders.