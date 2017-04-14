Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck file for divorce nearly two years after split

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have filed for divorce, almost two years after telling the public they had ended their relationship.

The actors both filed divorce petitions in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday, citing irreconcilable differences.

They have applied for joint custody of their three children, aged between five to 11, but neither lists a date of separation.

A busy year for Ben: attending London’s Live By Night premiere in January (Ian West/PA)

The couple first announced the split in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage.

In a statement at the time, they said: “We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children.

“This will be our only comment on this private, family matter.”

The actors met while both playing superheroes in 2003 movie Daredevil.

Two-time Oscar winner Affleck announced last month that he had recently completed treatment for alcohol addiction.