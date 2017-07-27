Jennifer Aniston praises ‘fantastic partner in crime’ Jason Bateman at Hollywood star ceremony

Jennifer Aniston praised Jason Bateman as a “fantastic partner in crime” as the Arrested Development actor was presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Aniston, who has worked with Bateman in multiple movies including Horrible Bosses, also heralded him as one of the “loveliest men” as he was presented with the honour in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Will Arnett (top left) next to Aniston as Bateman’s star is unveiled (Willy Sanjuan/AP)

“He’s a fantastic partner in crime, the most generous straight man who makes the world laugh and can make you cry on a dime,” said the Friends star who was joined by her husband Justin Theroux.

“He is one of the most loveliest men to be around, he always gives you deep connection, full attention, authenticity and some of the deepest belly-laughs that I can remember.”

Bateman, 48, was joined by his family and former Arrested Development co-stars Will Arnett, Jeffrey Tambor and Jessica Walter.

Arnett, who was previously married to comedy star Amy Poehler, said his “brother” Bateman is one of the funniest people he has ever met.

“Truly nobody makes me laugh harder, deeper and in a more profound way than this man right here,” he said.

Arnett praised Bateman as one of the funniest people (Willy Sanjuan/AP)

Bateman, who rose to fame as a child actor in Little House On The Prairie, said getting the star is a “mind-blower” and recounted his first time he passed the street on his skateboard on a way to an audition.

“I just simply feel very, very grateful and fortunate to have had a chance to hold my job in a business that is not known for its longevity,” he said.

Bateman’s star is the 2,616th star to be bestowed.