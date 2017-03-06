Jennie McAlpine posts touching tribute to her dad

Coronation Street star Jennie McAlpine has thanked people for their “kind words” following the death of her dad.

Tom McAlpine OBE, chair of Manchester-based mental health charity Moodswings, passed away last week.

Jennie McAlpine (Matt Crossick/PA)

Jennie, 33 – who plays Fiz Brown in the soap – posted a message on Twitter saying thank you and paying tribute to her dad.

Thank you x pic.twitter.com/7KTZFAkiC4 — Jennie McAlpine (@jenniemcalpine) March 5, 2017

Moodswings posted a message on Facebook last week announcing the sad news.

It said: “We are sad to inform you that our beloved Chair Tom McAlpine OBE, passed away peacefully at home yesterday.

“It is a great shock and to all who knew him a great loss. Our thoughts are with his family at this time.”