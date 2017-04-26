Jeff Goldblum 'to reprise role in Jurassic World sequel'

Actor Jeff Goldblum is returning to the land of dinosaurs after joining the cast of the Jurassic World sequel, it has been reported.

The Hollywood star played eccentric mathematician Dr Ian Malcolm in 1993′s Jurassic Park and its 1997 sequel The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

He will now appear in the follow-up to 2015′s Jurassic World alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The film is being directed by Spanish film-maker JA Bayona, while Jurassic Park director Steven Spielberg is an executive producer on the movie.

Jeff Goldblum (Ian West/PA)

Colin Trevorrow, who directed Jurassic World, wrote the script for the sequel with Derek Connolly.

Last year Jeff said he had not been asked to appear in the Jurassic World sequel and he was “entirely satisfied” with his work on the franchise.

“If I never did any more, I’d be entirely nourished and happy and fulfilled from having done these,” he said.

“They’re doing spectacularly well without me.”

Jeff (left) as Dr Ian Malcolm with his Jurassic Park co-stars (United Archives/IFTN/DPA)

Jurassic World became one of the highest grossing films of all time after earning 1.67 billion dollars (£1.3 billion) at the box office.

Jeff, 64, previously starred in 1996 blockbuster Independence Day and reprised his role for last year’s sequel, Independence Day: Resurgence.

He will next be seen in Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok.

The as-yet-untitled Jurassic World sequel – the fifth instalment in the franchise – is due to be released in June 2018.