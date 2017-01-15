Jeff Goldblum to become a dad again at 64

Jeff Goldblum is set to become a dad again at the age of 64.

The Jurassic Park star is expecting his second child with wife Emilie Livingston, 33.

Former Olympic gymnast Emilie confirmed the news on Instagram by posting a photo of herself in an acrobatic pose on top of a barrel.

Round and round we go! I'm 15 weeks pregnant in this shot and I'm SO… https://t.co/z8JDMFjtS9 — Emilie Goldblum (@emchka) January 14, 2017

“Round and round we go!” she wrote in the caption.

“I’m 15 weeks pregnant in this shot and I’m SO excited for our newest addition to the Goldblum family, arriving early April!!! #growingfamily #love.”

Jeff and Emilie, who married in November 2014, already have a 17-month-old son called Charlie Ocean.