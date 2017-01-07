Jeff Bridges thinks Donald Trump could learn from 'The Dude'

Jeff Bridges urged Donald Trump to read his book about Zen philosophy as the film star had his hands and feet immortalised in cement in Hollywood.

The Oscar-winner said he believed the president-elect could learn from his book, The Dude And The Zen Master, which considers parallels between his famous character in cult film The Big Lebowski and the tenets of Buddhism.

After taking part in the traditional Hollywood ceremony, Jeff, 67, told the Press Association: “I think we all could learn something from The Dude.

Jeff Bridges (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“Years ago a good friend of mine who happens to be a Zen Master, Bernie Glassman, came up to me and said: ‘You realise in Buddhist circles, The Dude is considered to be a Zen Master … it’s filled with Buddhist knowledge. We’ve got to bring Buddhism into the modern times.’

“So we wrote a book. So maybe Trump should read that book. It’s called The Dude And The Zen Master. We talk about all of the good ideas that that movie has hidden in it.”

Jeff drew a picture in the cement of his character Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski, the stoned slacker with a passion for bowling from the Coen Brothers’ 1998 cult classic.

.@TheJeffBridges after "putting his hands in the mud" pic.twitter.com/tbBEATI2x7 — TCL Chinese Theatres (@ChineseTheatres) January 7, 2017

He was joined at the hand and foot print ceremony by Hollywood stars Sharon Stone and Chris Pine, who appears alongside Jeff in his latest film Hell Or High Water.

Jeff is nominated for a Golden Globe for best supporting actor for his performance in the movie and admitted he felt nervous ahead of Sunday’s ceremony.

He said: “It’s an opportunity to meet people that you admire that you haven’t worked with, that you have worked with, it’s pretty wild.

Sharon Stone and Jeff Bridges at today's ceremony pic.twitter.com/fJ4pmNXg2x — TCL Chinese Theatres (@ChineseTheatres) January 7, 2017

“It’s always makes me nervous for some reason. It’s a mixture of emotions.”

Star Trek actor Chris said working with Jeff was a “dream come true”.

“He is a pillar. He is a backbone. He may as well be royalty,” Chris said.

The Hell or High Water team at today's ceremony. pic.twitter.com/MZvsP0AVhp — TCL Chinese Theatres (@ChineseTheatres) January 7, 2017

“Even within the business actors are fan-girling over Jeff Bridges all the time, including myself.

“Jeff just breathes love. He has a heart miles and miles wide. His bandwidth for love, compassion and positivity is something to really behold.”

Jeff has been a leading man in Hollywood since the 1970s, with starring roles in Thunderbolt And Lightfoot opposite Clint Eastwood, Tron and Starman. He won the Best Actor Oscar in 2010 for his performance as a down-and-out country music singer in Crazy Heart.