Jedward run out of underwear and borrow Bianca's thong

It’s the final few days in the Celebrity Big Brother house and Jedward have hit the moment they hoped would never happen – they’ve run out of underwear.

What’s a pop star to do when there are no clean pants left?

Jedward had an underwear situation (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

That’s right, call on Bianca Gascoigne to provide a spare thong.

Viewers wondered whether that was really John’s only option.

Why doesn't John just go commando instead of wearing Bianca's thong ,😷😆😆 #cbb — Confyna (@coniberry) February 2, 2017

Also, there is actually a washer and a dryer in the house.

How can you run out of underwear don't you wash your clothes John? 😂😂 #CBB — Lindsay (@lindsayrankine) February 2, 2017

However, people had to admit that he looked pretty good.

When John looks nicer in a thong than you do 😭 @planetjedward #cbb — C👑 (@chelshollywoodx) February 2, 2017

The lads also did a brilliant job of selling some rather dodgy food items in a shopping channel challenge.

can someone please get jedward their own shopping channel #CBB — chloe (@cuddlekookie) February 2, 2017

Could Jedward be our winners?