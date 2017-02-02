Jedward run out of underwear and borrow Bianca's thong

It’s the final few days in the Celebrity Big Brother house and Jedward have hit the moment they hoped would never happen – they’ve run out of underwear.

What’s a pop star to do when there are no clean pants left?

Jedward had an underwear situation (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

That’s right, call on Bianca Gascoigne to provide a spare thong.

Viewers wondered whether that was really John’s only option.

Also, there is actually a washer and a dryer in the house.

However, people had to admit that he looked pretty good.

The lads also did a brilliant job of selling some rather dodgy food items in a shopping channel challenge.

Could Jedward be our winners?
KEYWORDS: Showbiz TV, Bianca Gascoigne, CBB 2017, Celebrity Big Brother, Jedward

 

