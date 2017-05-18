Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini stays silent on Cheryl's baby

Cheryl’s ex Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini kept schtum when he was asked to congratulate the pop star on her new baby live on-air.

The couple’s short-lived marriage came to an end last year, with the singer citing her husband’s “unreasonable behaviour”.

Cheryl (Ian West/PA)

While Cheryl, 33, adapts to life as a parent with former One Direction singer Liam Payne, Fernandez-Versini is promoting his pop-up restaurant in Cannes.

The French restaurateur talked happily about his establishment in an interview on Good Morning Britain.

Cheryl and Liam Payne (PA)

“You never know who’s going to pop in,” he said.

“I couldn’t be happier. It’s my new venture. It started last night, it went very well. We have a good week ahead. The 70th (Cannes) festival. It cannot be better.”

Asked by the show’s Richard Arnold if he had a message for Cheryl and her new baby, there was a short silence.

Fernandez-Versini quickly changed topic, saying: “Well, you know what, it’s the 70th Festival. We might as well focus on this … (it’s the) first time with my venture here and I just want to make this … big.”

Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini (Ian West/PA)

Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid described the chat as “hashtag awks”.

He's a great guy. Currently buying me a drink and we're hitting the town tonight. More on that tomorrow #Cannes70 #GMB https://t.co/rnkmFyqyJI — Richard Arnold (@RichardAArnold) May 18, 2017

Meanwhile, Payne, 23, sparked marriage rumours with a US radio interview, telling SiriusXM: “I left my wife and child at home.”