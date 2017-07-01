Jay Z’s mom comes out as a lesbian on his new album, 4:44

Jay-Z’s mother, Gloria Carter has come out as lesbian in a new song featured on the rapper’s new album.

The song, “Smile,” features both Jay-Z and his mother discussing her sexuality.

“Mama had four kids, but she’s a lesbian / Had to pretend so long that she’s a thespian,” the rapper sings at 0.37.

He continues on to say: “Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate / Society shame and the pain was too much to take.

“Cried tears of joy when you fell in love / Don’t matter to me if it’s a him or her.”

It is the first time that either of them has publicly addressed her sexual identity.

Gloria then ends the track with an emotional spoken-word outro.