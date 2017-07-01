Jay Z’s mom comes out as a lesbian on his new album, 4:44
01/07/2017 - 12:26:10Back to Showbiz Home
Jay-Z’s mother, Gloria Carter has come out as lesbian in a new song featured on the rapper’s new album.
The song, “Smile,” features both Jay-Z and his mother discussing her sexuality.
“Mama had four kids, but she’s a lesbian / Had to pretend so long that she’s a thespian,” the rapper sings at 0.37.
He continues on to say: “Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate / Society shame and the pain was too much to take.
“Cried tears of joy when you fell in love / Don’t matter to me if it’s a him or her.”
It is the first time that either of them has publicly addressed her sexual identity.
Gloria then ends the track with an emotional spoken-word outro.
Living in the shadow
Can you imagine what kind of life it is to live?
In the shadows people see you as happy and free
Because that's what you want them to see
Living two lives, happy, but not free
You live in the shadows for fear of someone hurting your family or the person you love
The world is changing and they say it's time to be free
But you live with the fear of just being me
Living in the shadow feels like the safe place to be
No harm for them, no harm for me
But life is short, and it's time to be free
Love who you love, because life isn't guaranteed
Smile
Join the conversation - comment here