Jay Z to release 4:44 album exclusively on Tidal

Jay Z fans will have to sign up to a special streaming service if they want to be the first to hear the rapper’s new album.

His 13th record 4:44 – his first since Magna Carta Holy Grail in 2013 – will be released to Tidal subscribers and customers of US telecoms company Sprint on June 30.

The company shared a clip of album track Adnis, which features Moonlight star Mahershala Ali in some slow motion boxing training.

#JAYZ ‘4:44’ Sprint.TIDAL.com #TIDALXSprint #444 A post shared by TIDAL (@tidal) on Jun 18, 2017 at 6:32pm PDT

The 99 Problems star, whose real name is Shawn Carter, is said to be co-owner of Tidal, which is mostly run by artists.

The Monday morning announcement came after a busy weekend for the rapper, who reportedly welcomed baby twins with wife Beyonce.

The pair married in 2008 and already have five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

😁🇺🇸 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 29, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT

News of the album follows weeks of carefully planned teases in the US, with sneaky online advertisements and “4:44″ featured against a plain background appearing on city billboards.

The American rapper is expected to delight UK fans when he visits in August, performing alongside Pink and Stormzy at V Festival.