Jay Z ends V Festival performance with Chester Bennington tribute

Jay Z closed his V Festival headline slot with a touching tribute to Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington, who died last month.

The first of the rapper’s two performances this weekend, at Staffordshire’s Weston Park, saw him perform his Linkin Park collaboration Numb/Encore.

Before going into the track, Jay Z told the crowd: “Can you guys light it up tonight for Chester, Linkin Park one time tonight.

“Please make some noise so he can hear you all the way in heaven tonight.”

Jay Z and Linkin Park collaborated on the album Collision Course in 2004, a collection of their songs reworked and combined.

A combination of Linkin Park’s Numb and Jay Z’s Encore was one of the most popular tracks following its release, and won the Grammy Award for best rap/sung collaboration in 2006.

Chester Bennington (Lewis Stickley/PA)

Bennington was found dead aged 41 in his home near Los Angeles in July, and his death was ruled a suicide.

Jay Z will headline Sunday night’s V Festival at the event’s Essex venue, Hylands Park.

Singer Pink headlined Hylands on Saturday, and will close the Weston Park leg of the festival on Sunday.