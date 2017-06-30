Jay-Z appears to admit cheating on Beyonce on explosive new album

Jay-Z has appeared to admit to cheating on Beyonce in his latest album, 4:44.

Lyrics on the rapper’s first record in four years seemingly confirm the rumours which emerged following the release of his wife’s critically-acclaimed visual album Lemonade last year.

On the title track of the new album, Jay-Z repeatedly apologises for past indiscretions, while on another, Kill Jay Z, he addresses the 2014 Met Gala where Beyonce’s younger sister Solange launched herself at him in a lift.

On 4:44 he sings: “If my children knew, I don’t even know what I would do.

“If they don’t look at me the same I would probably die of all the shame.”

He also adds: “What good is a menage a trois when you have a soul mate.”

On Kill Jay Z he sings: “You egg Solange on knowing all along all you had to say was you was wrong.

“You almost went Eric Benet. Let the baddest girl in the world get away. I don’t even know what to say, n****r never go Eric Benet.”

The record, which is exclusively streaming on Tidal, features vocals from Beyonce as well as contributions from Frank Ocean, Damian Marley and the rapper’s mum, Gloria Carter.

Fans on social media took aim at the musician over his confession.

poor beyoncé, why do guys gotta cheat, WHY JAY Z WHY !!!!! lemonade is giving so much more meaning now pic.twitter.com/Usw2g5DjFd — riri (@onlyxrihanna) June 30, 2017

If I see Jay Z in public, I'm going full Solange. Bey did not deserve any of this. She was just trying to be a good mother. Triflin dog. pic.twitter.com/ejyNkyrlZO — garfield (@graafeld) June 30, 2017

Jay Z admitted he cheated on Beyoncé. How on earth can you cheat on Bey? — Francesco (@Londonandreams) June 30, 2017

Jay Z is proof that a man can be a creative genius with a wonderful mind and STILL be a basic ass male. Who tf would cheat on BEYONCÉ?! — Chasity (@LAXING0NA) June 30, 2017

4:44 is out now on Tidal.