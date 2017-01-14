Jason Sudeikis says Olivia Wilde is a great role model for their kids

Jason Sudeikis reckons his new daughter has the best role model possible in Olivia Wilde.

The couple welcomed their second child, Daisy, in October and also have a two-year-old son, Otis, together. But while Jason jokingly admits that there’s every chance his son may learn bad habits from him, he thinks his daughter will be fine.

The 41-year-old Horrible Bosses star told People magazine: “My joke, when we had Otis was, at least, having a boy, I have a better understanding of how I’m going to screw him up.

Jason thinks Olivia is a brilliant mum (Ian West/PA)

“But with a little girl, I mean, she couldn’t have a better role model in Olivia and my sisters and Olivia’s sisters and our mothers.”

Jason already calls himself a feminist, but said that becoming dad to a girl made him think more about the way women are treated.

He went on: “And then, me being at a point in my life where I’m smart enough to recognise that and to stay out of the way of anything, I think is a sign of masculine evolution on my part.

Jason is a dad of two (Richard Shotwell/PA)

“And I’m going wave that flag freely and as high as I can hold it. But it doesn’t change anything yet because I am a feminist. Or as Maisie Williams, who I’ve worked with, would say, ‘I’m normal’. ”

Jason added: “I don’t think, it doesn’t make me any more decent because I had a daughter. I was lucky to get there ahead of her introduction to the world, and I hope to maintain that and stay on her good side for as long as I can.”