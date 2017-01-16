Jasmine waltzes out of CBB in shock eviction

Jasmine Waltz has been booted out of the Celebrity Big Brother house in a surprise eviction.

The American model was shown the door on Sunday night after being selected for the chop by the rest of her housemates as part of the Weekend From Hell.

Jasmine was denied her big exit and instead was secretly eliminated via a side door.

She is thought to have been in hiding until the scenes aired on the Channel 5 show on Monday night.

Jasmine Waltz (Ian West/PA)

However, the 36-year-old will have an exit interview on Tuesday night’s instalment.

Jasmine and fellow contestants James Cosmo, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag were told they were facing eviction as they were the remaining housemates who had not managed to escape Hell by winning tasks.

They were made to line up in front of three doors – two leading to brick walls and one leading to the outside world.

Speidi went first, opening their door to find a wall with a sign on it saying ‘Saved’.

Game Of Thrones star James and Jasmine then walked up to their doors, with the model muttering: “I don’t think I’m going to be able to open my eyes.”

When the doors were opened, James breathed a sigh of relief as he saw his ‘Saved’ sign, and Jasmine quietly left the house.

Watch @jazzywaltz 's final moments in the #CBB House. Did the housemates save the right person from eviction? pic.twitter.com/bBW0fFsXUB — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) January 16, 2017

On Friday, the Weekend From Hell claimed Angie Best and Austin Armacost as victims.