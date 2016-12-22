Janice Dickinson slams any claims that the Kardashians are models

Self-proclaimed first ever supermodel Janice Dickinson has weighed in on the “what are the Kardashians” debate – and it is scathing.

Speaking on The Tomorrow Show (on AfterBuzzTV) she made it pretty clear that Kim the social media queen absolutely does not qualify as a model, despite featuring in a number of magazines.

The 61-year-old told presenter Keven Undergaro: “Kim Kardashian made the cover of Vogue, which made me want to vomit, it was crazy.

“They’re not models, they are reality TV stars.

Kim doesn’t have the “proportions of a model” (Thibault Camus/AP/PA)

“Modelling is extremely hard work, you have to have perfect proportions and the Kardashians do not have contoured proportion to take on, say Tom Ford.”

Janice was scooped up by agents for her “exotic looks” in the late 1970s. Within 10 years she boasted covers and features in Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, Vogue, Marie Claire and Playboy, working with the top designers and photographers of the time.

And it seems that her experience in the industry has given her a finely tuned critical eye.

Commenting specifically on the blossoming catwalk career of Kendall Jenner – with whom she shares a first agent, Wilhelmina Models – she simply said: “I don’t think so.

“I think she’s lovely, don’t get me wrong, but I don’t think she’s a supermodel. Come on, give me a break.”

Describing Kendall’s fame as coming at a time when high fashion publications “got into bed with social media”, she added: “She can’t beat me, she can’t. Apples and oranges.”

She described the modelling industry of today as a “different era” compared to when she first started, but also revealed a particular way in which she too has changed with the time.

Gripping her chest, she told the show: “These are fake. Everything about me is fake and I’m perfect.”

And that’s more or less the title of her book, by the way.