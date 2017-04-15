Janet Jackson posts first photo of her baby boy on Twitter

Janet Jackson has introduced her baby boy to the world with a cute photograph on social media.

The singer, 50, gave birth to Eissa Al Mana in January and shared the first official picture of him with her 3.39 million Twitter followers.

Alongside the picture of her cuddling him she wrote: “My baby and me after nap time.”

My baby and me after nap time. pic.twitter.com/5srdrzn8Ex — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) April 15, 2017

This is the first child for the American singer and her Qatari businessman husband Wissam Al Mana, from whom she has reportedly split.

American publication People alleged the couple had parted ways just three months after their son’s birth, but there has been no confirmation of this.

(Chris Pizzello/AP)

Last year the star announced that she was delaying her Unbreakable tour because she and her husband were “planning our family”.

In a video posted on her Twitter account at the time she did not confirm her pregnancy but spoke of a “sudden change” to the second leg of her tour.

She married Wissam in 2012.