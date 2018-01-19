Jane Fonda shares ’morning after’ photo because the struggle is real

Jane Fonda has been gracing our big and small screens with her presence since the 1960s.

From political activist to work-out video phenomenon and not to mention seven-time Oscar nominee.

You may even come to wonder, ‘is there anything she can’t do?’

Turns out, zippers are as much as a struggle for her as they are for us.

A series of photos the 80-year-old posted on Instagram late last year have resurfaced and they’ll simply make you love her even more.

The first photo is one of herself all dolled-up on the red carpet of the L.A. Museum of Modern Art Gala.

Here’s me on the red carpet of LA Museum of Modern Art gala

The second photo shows Fonda, looking a little frazzled, standing in the kitchen making herself a sandwich … still in last night’s dress.

"Here’s me the next morning,” the caption reads.

“I couldn’t get my dress unzipped so I slept in it.. never wanted a husband in my life until now."

If only you could hire a glam squad to take off your make up and order you taco fries. 
By Anna O'Donoghue

