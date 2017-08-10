Jane Fonda and Robert Redford reunite in Our Souls At Night teaser

Barefoot In The Park co-stars Jane Fonda and Robert Redford have reunited in the first teaser for new film Our Souls At Night.

The duo, who played newlyweds in the 1967 romantic comedy, can be seen driving together on the open road in a pick up truck as a couple who have found love later in life.

During the short wordless clip, Fonda moves across the front seat to cuddle up to Redford to the soundtrack of Etta James’ Sunday Kind Of Love.

Fonda and Redford have also worked together in The Chase in 1966 and The Electric Horseman in 1979.

Our Souls At Night, an adaptation of the Kent Haruf novel of the same name is directed by Ritesh Batra and also stars Bruce Dern, Judy Greer and Matthias Schoenaerts.

It will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, where Fonda and Redford will be honoured with the Golden Lions for Lifetime Achievement on September 1.

The film will be released on Netflix later this year.