Jamie Oliver offers free food and shelter to Grenfell Tower residents

Jamie Oliver has offered those affected by the huge fire at west London’s Grenfell Tower free food, drink and shelter at his nearby restaurant.

The TV star and chef, whose Jamie’s Italian chain has a restaurant at the Westfield London shopping centre close to the tower block, also shared his “thoughts, love and prayers” for those affected by the blaze.

In a post on Instagram, Oliver wrote: “To any of the 100′s of FAMILIES effected by this terrible fire at Grenfell Tower Notting hill today, You are all welcome to come hang out in my restaurant and be fed and watered by my Jamies Italian team.

To any of the 100's of FAMILIES effected by this terrible fire at Grenfell Tower Notting hill today, You are all welcome to come hang out in my restaurant and be fed and watered by my Jamies Italian team. We are in the Westfield just around the corner. Food and drink free of charge so just go and speak to my manager Juan and we will sort you out and give you some love .... this is for victims of the fire our thoughts, love and prayers are with you all big love jamie x x x x A post shared by Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) on Jun 14, 2017 at 2:27am PDT

“We are in the Westfield just around the corner.

“Food and drink free of charge so just go and speak to my manager Juan and we will sort you out and give you some love …. this is for victims of the fire our thoughts, love and prayers are with you all big love jamie x x x x (sic).”

The 24-storey block of flats in north Kensington was engulfed in flames and forced some residents to jump out of windows, while others were trapped.

More than 200 firefighters have been working on the blaze, visible across London, from the early hours of Wednesday morning.

People of Kensington. Remember to give what you can spare - clothes etc - to those made homeless by that terrible fire. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) June 14, 2017

The Grand Tour presenter Jeremy Clarkson took to Twitter to urge those living nearby to help Grenfell Tower residents.

He wrote: “People of Kensington. Remember to give what you can spare – clothes etc – to those made homeless by that terrible fire.”

Welsh singer-songwriter Cerys Matthews, an eyewitness to the blaze, wrote: “My hopes and prayers are now also focusing on those fire fighters still trying to clear the upper floors. #grenfellfire.”

A casualty bureau has been set up for anyone concerned about friends and family on 0800 0961 233.