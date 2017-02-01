Jamie O'Hara reveals whether he wants a relationship with Bianca Gascoigne

Celebrity Big Brother contestant Jamie O’Hara has said he would love a relationship with housemate Bianca Gascoigne.

The footballer was shocked to learn his love interest had a boyfriend outside the reality show house, but said he would like to be with her in future.

Jamie O’Hara (Channel 5)

Jamie was handcuffed and escorted from the house by two fake policemen in a shock back-door eviction on Monday’s show.

He told ITV’s Lorraine: “Once I came out I kind of said to everyone, ‘Bianca is amazing and I would love to be with her on the outside but she needs to sort out her situation’.

“Once she sorts out her situation, if she was happy to be with me that would be great.”

Jamie O’Hara (Ian West/PA)

He admitted he was not feeling too well because he had been on a night out with model Calum Best, who became the 10th celebrity evicted from the house on Tuesday night.

Calum was booted out in a live eviction after receiving the fewest public votes when viewers began voting for which housemate they want to win this year’s show.

Calum Best (Ian West/PA)

Jamie said: “I’m feeling a bit worse for wear today because me and him went out last night, we went straight out.

“I knew Calum through other people before I went in but as soon as I went in there we got on great, it was just amazing to have someone I could click with.”

He said they buried the hatchet after Calum accused Jamie and Bianca of staging a “showmance”.

Jamie said: “I gave him a bit of stick and said, ‘You were a bit boring so you had to do something to get on the telly’.”

The Celebrity Big Brother final will take place on Friday.