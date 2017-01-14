Jamie Bell and Kate Mara confirm engagement as the actress flashes a huge diamond ring
Fantastic Four co-stars Jamie Bell and Kate Mara are set to tie the knot!
House of Cards actress Kate has even shown off her huge sparkler in this photo.
#NYGiants #Steelers— Kate Mara (@katemara) January 8, 2017
💙 💛 pic.twitter.com/ss5X7M5ko2
A rep for the actress has confirmed the happy news to People.
Billy Elliot star Jamie was previously married to Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood and the couple share a son.
