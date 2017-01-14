Jamie Bell and Kate Mara confirm engagement as the actress flashes a huge diamond ring

Fantastic Four co-stars Jamie Bell and Kate Mara are set to tie the knot!

House of Cards actress Kate has even shown off her huge sparkler in this photo.

A rep for the actress has confirmed the happy news to People.

Billy Elliot star Jamie was previously married to Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood and the couple share a son.
