James Van Der Beek recounts experience of being sexually harassed

James Van Der Beek has shared details of his own experiences being sexually harassed by unnamed “older, powerful men”, while calling the accusations against Harvey Weinstein “criminal”.

The former Dawson’s Creek actor is one of the latest stars to condemn the film producer, who has a growing number of sexual harassment allegations made against him from a number of women in the industry.

In a series of tweets, the 40-year-old actor said he can relate to the women who had kept silent for so long, because he has also endured unwanted attention of a sexual nature.

Weinstein faces a growing number of sexual harassment allegations (Anthony Devlin/PA)

He said he can understand the “unwarranted shame, powerlessness and inability to blow the whistle”.

Van Der Beek wrote: “For anyone judging the women who stayed silent, read this for perspective. Also for anyone brushing off harassment as ‘boys being boys.’

For anyone judging the women who stayed silent, read this for perspective. Also for anyone brushing off harassment as “boys being boys.” https://t.co/UX9xWxpn2K — James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) October 12, 2017

“What Weinstein is being accused of is criminal. What he’s admitted to is unacceptable – in any industry. I applaud everybody speaking out.

What Weinstein is being accused of is criminal. What he’s admitted to is unacceptable - in any industry. I applaud everybody speaking out. — James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) October 12, 2017

“I’ve had my ass grabbed by older, powerful men, I’ve had them corner me in inappropriate sexual conversations when I was much younger…”

I’ve had my ass grabbed by older, powerful men, I’ve had them corner me in inappropriate sexual conversations when I was much younger... — James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) October 12, 2017

He added: “I understand the unwarranted shame, powerlessness & inability to blow the whistle.

“There’s a power dynamic that feels impossible to overcome.”

I understand the unwarranted shame, powerlessness & inability to blow the whistle. There’s a power dynamic that feels impossible to overcome — James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) October 12, 2017

His messages came after author JK Rowling praised actor Terry Crews for recounting his own story of abuse.

Rowling shared Brooklyn 99 star Crews’ first post, and wrote: “This thread is one of the best and bravest things I’ve ever read on Twitter.”

This thread is one of the best and bravest things I've ever read on Twitter. https://t.co/xsvOWqUrCa — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 11, 2017

In a series of 16 messages, Crews said he does “understand and empathize with those who have remained silent” over their alleged encounters with Weinstein, because he was once “groped” by a Hollywood executive.

“This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME,” he tweeted.

This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME. (1/Cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

“My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates.

My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates. (2/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

“Jumping back I said What are you doing?! My wife saw everything n we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk.

Jumping back I said What are you doing?! My wife saw everything n we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk. (3/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

“I was going to kick his ass right then — but I thought twice about how the whole thing would appear.

I was going to kick his ass right then— but I thought twice about how the whole thing would appear. (4/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

“240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho” would be the headline the next day.”

“240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho” would be the headline the next day. (5/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Crews said he “would have been in jail” if he had defended himself, and that the unidentified man apologised to him the next day but “never really explained why he did what he did”.

Only I probably wouldn’t have been able to read it because I WOULD HAVE BEEN IN JAIL. So we left.

(6/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

The actor said he feared being “ostracised”, particularly because the other man had such “power and influence”.

I decided not 2 take it further becuz I didn’t want 2b ostracized— par 4 the course when the predator has power n influence. (9/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

“I let it go. And I understand why many women who this happens to let it go,” Crews added.

I let it go. And I understand why many women who this happens to let it go. (10/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

“I understand and empathize with those who have remained silent. But Harvey Weinstein is not the only perpetrator.

I understand and empathize with those who have remained silent. But Harvey Weinstein is not the only perpetrator. (14/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

“Hollywood is not the only business we’re this happens, and to the casualties of this behavior — you are not alone.”

Hollywood is not the only business we’re this happens, and to the casualties of this behavior— you are not alone. (15/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Weinstein has been accused of sexual harassment by a number of stars, including Cara Delevingne, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Rose McGowan and Lea Seydoux.

On Tuesday, the movie mogul was accused of rape by three women – claims Weinstein “unequivocally denies” – and his British wife Georgina Chapman announced she was leaving him.