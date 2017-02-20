James Norton and Michael Fassbender favourites to be next James Bond

James Norton and Michael Fassbender are the frontrunners to become the next James Bond in the week Daniel Craig became the second longest-serving 007.

Daniel has starred as the spy in four films over almost 11 and a half years, although is it not known if he will continue in the franchise.

His last outing as Bond was in 2015′s Spectre, but shortly after its release he said he would rather “slash my wrists” than appear in another film as the secret service agent.

Michael Fassbender (Matt Crossick/PA)

According to bookmakers Coral, betting has surged on the likes of James and Michael taking over from Daniel in the next film.

Coral has reduced Happy Valley and Grantchester actor James’s odds to 5/2 due a flurry of bets, the same prospects as Prometheus star Michael.

William Hill’s odds for Michael are the same, at 5/2, ahead of James at 4/1.

Coral spokesman David Stevens said: “Out of nowhere we’ve been hit with a surge of bets for Norton to be the next Bond.

Daniel Craig (Matt Crossick/PA)

“Even after slashing the odds to 5/2 we are still seeing money for the actor, leaving us both shaken and stirred.”

Both bookmakers have put Taboo star Tom Hardy as another likely candidate at 11/4.

Other names in the running include Poldark’s Aidan Turner, Luther actor Idris Elba, The Night Manager star Tom Hiddleston and Hollywood A-lister Ryan Gosling.

William Hill punters are keen to see Daniel retain his position as Bond and beat Sir Roger Moore’s record as the longest-serving 007 star, after seven films and 5,118 days in the role.

The company is offering 12/1 that Craig will beat Sir Roger’s record.

Rupert Adams of William Hill said: “Daniel Craig is a great Bond and as there has been no announcement you have to think that he could just beat the Roger record.”

Last year, James admitted the rumours of him taking the role were “flattering” but it would be a “big decision”.