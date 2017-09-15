James Nesbitt to repeat history on Cold Feet

James Nesbitt will be repeating history by baring his bottom again on Cold Feet.

Viewers saw James’s alter-ego Adam serenade Rachel, played by Helen Baxendale, 20 years ago, with a rose between his cheeks.

Of the new scene, to air later this month, Nesbitt, 52, joked: “The director seemed very keen for that to happen.

“It was probably something in (creator and writer) Mike Bullen’s weird, dark, and – I hope – subconscious mind. There’s something cyclical about Adam getting his arse out,” the Daily Mirror quoted the actor as saying.

Director Louise Hooper joked: “I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

The scene airs in episode four on September 29, this time with Tina, played by Leanne Best.

Cold Feet returned last year, with more than six million viewers.

It saw Nesbitt, Hermione Norris, Fay Ripley, John Thomson and Robert Bathurst now contending with the stress of middle age.

The Manchester-based series originally ran for five series between 1997 and 2003, with more than 10 million tuning in for the emotional finale.