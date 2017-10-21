James May ‘looks like Jeremy Clarkson’ after cutting off long locks
21/10/2017 - 21:19:22Back to Showbiz Home
James May has been compared to his Grand Tour co-presenter Jeremy Clarkson after showing off his new haircut.
The former Top Gear host, known for his longer locks, sported a much shorter trim in a post on Twitter on Saturday.
He wrote: “Haircut. Crikey” alongside the hashtag “BracedForAbuse” and a snap of himself in the barbers.
Haircut. Crikey. #BracedForAbuse pic.twitter.com/odunjOAWS4— James May (@MrJamesMay) October 21, 2017
Followers were quick to offer their opinion with several saying he looked like Clarkson.
Harrison Wirth tweeted: “You look like an older Clarkson” while Pauly H posted: “Bloody hell James did you go in and ask for a Clarkson?”
Do you realise what you have done? The irony of that fateful haircut decision?— Adrian Phelan (@admiral_phelan) October 21, 2017
You actually look just a little bit like Clarkson now.
Oh my god. It’s like you and Clarkson have merged into one. Wait. Wait. Do you and clarkson have shared ancestry? Wait. Wait.......— Joseph Arnold (@jojoe11c) October 21, 2017
For a split second, I thought you were Clarkson.— Adam. (@adamcstiles) October 21, 2017
Ryan Ould said it had a “whiff of Clarkson”.
Adrian Pehal posted: “Do you realise what you have done? The irony of that fateful haircut decision? You actually look just a little bit like Clarkson now.”
Join the conversation - comment here