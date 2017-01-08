James Cosmo brought the Lord Commander back for CBB to the delight of fans

Game Of Thrones star James Cosmo brought the Lord Commander of The Night’s Watch back for one day only in Celebrity Big Brother.

As part of the latest secret task, the actor had to walk a show pony through the house without Bianca Gascoigne seeing him.

(Channel 5)

It obviously brought back memories of appearing in GoT as Jeor Mormont as he bellowed “I am the Lord Commander, and this is my steed” while completing the task.

It delighted fans.

'I am the Lord Commander and this is my steed' - @MrJamesCosmo finally bringing the big guns out #GOTvsCBB #CBB — Meg Nisbet (@MeganKateNisbet) January 8, 2017

Anyone else a bit in love with @MrJamesCosmo ? I do not usually watch reality TV but glad I did today. The Lord commander and his steed :) — sarenta king (@sarentaking) January 8, 2017

Oh my goodness 😍 @MrJamesCosmo truly outdid himself tonight on #CBB He is my fave 💞 — Amy Ferguson (@amyyferguson_) January 8, 2017

He even compared the horse to his housemates, saying in the Diary Room: “It’s going to be wonderful to share a brief time with something whose IQ is probably greater than some of the people in here.”