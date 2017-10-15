James Corden slammed for Harvey Weinstein gags at charity gala

James Corden has come under fire for cracking jokes about Harvey Weinstein and telling people who don’t like them they “should probably leave”.

The Late Late Show star was hosting an AmfAR charity gala in front of stars including Julia Roberts and Tom Hanks in Los Angeles when he said: “It’s a beautiful night here in LA. So beautiful, Harvey Weinstein has already asked tonight up to his hotel to give him a massage.”

James Corden kicked off AmFar Gala by joking about Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault allegations. pic.twitter.com/MbVRWBoZiN — Wilnette (@wilnetteo) October 14, 2017

In footage of the monologue posted on Twitter, it can be heard that the gag received a mixed reaction.

Corden responded by telling the audience: “I don’t know whether that groan was because you like that joke or you don’t like that joke.

“If you don’t like that joke, you should probably leave now.”

James Corden (Ian West/PA)

He continued: “It has been weird this week though, watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water.

“Ask any of the women who watched him take a bath, it’s weird watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water.

“Harvey Weinstein wanted to come tonight, but he’ll settle for whatever potted plant is closest.”

When the last remark was met with loud groans, he can be heard exclaiming: “Oh, come on!”

The jokes were widely condemned on social media where one user said: “If the problem is Hollywood not taking systemic sexual abuse seriously, the solution does not involve James Corden making light of the issue.”

If the problem is Hollywood not taking systemic sexual abuse seriously, the solution does not involve James Corden making light of the issue — John Shafthauer (@hourlyterrier) October 15, 2017

Another said: “I’ve always made it my mission to tell every American I meet that we hate James Corden in the UK. Now they know why.”

I've always made it my mission to tell every American I meet that we hate James Corden in the UK. Now they know why. pic.twitter.com/nXl3mGVYl5 — Stephen Patten (@StevePatten) October 15, 2017

Another said: “If today is the day James Corden is exposed for being the talentless and unfunny sycophant that he is, then hurray.”

If today is the day James Corden is exposed for being the talentless and unfunny sycophant that he is, then hurray. — Manny Grillo (@MannyGrillo) October 15, 2017

Corden’s first big break in Hollywood came when he played Britain’s Got Talent winner Paul Potts in The Weinstein Company’s film One Chance.

Last month the chat show host said he was “disappointed in himself” for cosying up to former White House press secretary Sean Spicer at the Emmy Awards, after a photograph emerged of him kissing Spicer on the cheek.