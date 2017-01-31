James Corden films his airport journey in protest at Trump's travel ban

James Corden called for all legal immigrants in the US to be given freedom of movement as he secretly filmed his seamless journey through Los Angeles airport in response to Donald Trump’s travel ban.

The Late Late Show host can be seen setting up his camera in his car, walking past protesters outside the terminal, checking in for his flight, going through security and getting a grilled cheese sandwich at the airport before boarding his plane in the video, which was broadcast before his most recent show.

A title card at the end of the video reads: “Today, James flew out of Los Angeles. So all of our shows this week have been pre-taped.

“Freedom of movement should be this easy for all legal immigrants. Not just the white and Christian ones.”

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The video has already racked up more than 37,000 views since it was posted and comes as tens of thousands of people across the UK protested against the ban in cities including London, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Manchester and Birmingham.

Hours before posting the airport video on Twitter, James, 38, shared photographs of a protest in Liverpool.

Proud of the people of Liverpool for this. X pic.twitter.com/RRJeRNZ8iC — James Corden (@JKCorden) January 31, 2017

James will soon be seen hosting the Grammys on February 12.