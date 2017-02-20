James Bond actor Daniel Craig now second-longest 007 behind Sir Roger Moore

Daniel Craig has become cinema’s second longest-serving James Bond.

The British actor has now played the role of 007 for a total of 4,147 days – or almost 11-and-a-half years.

He officially took on the mantle of the world’s most famous secret agent on October 14 2005. Since then, he has starred in four Bond films.

Craig as Bond (MGM/PA)

The most recent, Spectre, was released in October 2015.

However, he still needs to clock up another two-and-a-half years to become the longest-serving Bond.

That title is currently held by Sir Roger Moore, who starred in seven films and spent 5,118 days in the role.

Daniel’s predecessor as Bond, Pierce Brosnan, is now in third place in the rankings, while the original 007, Sean Connery, is fourth.

To ensure a fair comparison, the rankings are based on the period from the day each actor was officially confirmed as James Bond to the day their successor was formally announced.

Sean Connery’s appearance in 1983′s unofficial 007 film Never Say Never Again has not been included in the calculations.

The James Bond franchise is now in its 55th year, having begun in 1962 with Dr No.

However, the identity of the actor to play Bond in the next film in the sequence remains uncertain.

Speaking in September last year, 007 executive producer Callum McDougall said he would “love” Daniel to return the role but the actor said in 2015 that he would rather “slash my wrists” than do another film as 007.