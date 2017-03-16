James Blunt announces Dublin date

James Blunt has confirmed that he will play 3Arena Dublin on November 27 as part of his world tour – The Afterlove Tour.

This is the first tour for James following his extensive Moon Landing Tour and taking to his Twitter he has warned fans to “be afraid … be very afraid”.

Blunt’s new album, AfterLove hits the shelves on March 24 and if it anyway reflects his his hillarious Twitter timeline, sign us up.

Tickets are on sale next Thursday, March 23rd at 9am from all usual Ticketmaster outlets.
By Anna O'Donoghue

