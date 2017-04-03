James Arthur is coming to Dublin and he's bringing a former X-Factor star with him

James Arthur has announced he will be playing Dublin's 3Arena on November 21.

The former X Factor winner takes his Back From the Edge tour to the capital after the success of his second album of the same name which featured the chart-topping Say You Won't Let Go.

Joining Arthur in Dublin is another X Factor star, Ella Henderson.

The 21-year-old tasted chart success in 2014 with her debut single Ghost.

Arthur said he was looking forward to the tour, having enjoyed the album making process.

"I’ve enjoyed every minute in the studio, and I’m ready for this new chapter everything that’s going to happen with it."

VERY excited to announce the Back From The Edge UK ARENA tour this November!



Tickets go on sale THIS Friday at 9am pic.twitter.com/iALcFK63e2 — James Arthur (@JamesArthur23) April 3, 2017

Tickets start from €37 and go on sale Friday at 9am.