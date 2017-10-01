James Arthur: I was a sex addict and lost count of the women I slept with

James Arthur has told how he slept with so many women after his fling with Rita Ora ended that he “lost count”.

The celebrity pair first set eyes on each other during The X Factor live tour in 2013.

Arthur, who won the talent show in 2012, admitted in his autobiography, serialised in The Sun, that “I became a bit of a slag after Rita”.

James Arthur (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“I was chatting to hundreds of women online or on Whats-App after swapping numbers with them via Twitter, and I started to sleep with so many of them I lost count, ” the 29-year-old said.

“It was ridiculously easy. There would be no emotional attachment and it would be just pure sex”.

Opening up about his struggles with sex and drugs in the book, Back To The Boy, he added: “I had a lot of sexual encounters I can’t even remember, because I was so high on weed. The simple fact is I have an addictive personality, coupled with a high sex drive, (and it) made me a sex addict.”

The singer, who returned to the limelight last year, said that he was “heartbroken” after Ora “lost interest in him”.