Jake Shears speaks of ‘confusing’ relationship with older man when he was 16

Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears has opened up about the “confusing” experience of dating a 33-year-old man when he was just 16.

The singer, 39, spoke of the relationship and revealed his formative years had involved a “lot of trauma”.

He told Attitude Magazine: “It wasn’t the best, or entirely appropriate. I was lucky in the fact that I don’t feel as if I was taken advantage of.

“He taught me how to play the guitar and introduced me to a lot of great music. But still, there was a lot of confusing, hurt feelings that surrounded the scenario that I could have done without.”

Ana Matronic and Jake Shears of The Scissor Sisters (Yui Mok/PA)

Shears said penning his memoirs – due to be released next year – had taught him “how much my formative years truly affected me and how I’m still dealing with stuff from then”.

He added: “There’s a lot of trauma there and I think all queer people have to deal with that sort of thing.”

As he grew up, Shears said he became a “weird teenager”.

“That sense of isolation can warp you a little. I ended up having different fantasies and desires than the status quo, and relishing the fact that some people would find me stomach churning,” he added.

The musician will perform at London’s Heaven later this month ahead of the release of his solo album next year.

The December issue of Attitude is out now.