Jade Thirlwall has to hold down dress on red carpet

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall had a near miss wardrobe malfunction when she walked the red carpet at the Brit Awards.

The band opened the show with Shout Out To My Ex and won best British single for the same track at the awards ceremony.

Little Mix at the Brits (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

On the way into the event, Jade, 24, had to hold her skimpy dress down to ensure onlookers didn’t get an eyeful.

The singer opted for a low cut dress slashed to the thigh, which she teamed up with elbow length black gloves.

Jade Thirlwall (Ian West/PA)

Bandmate Perrie Edwards flashed her legs in a mullet-hem dress with a heavily feathered black skirt and a low-cut black PVC corset on top.

Jesy Nelson donned a black leather dress, while Leigh-Anne Pinnock wore patchwork denim.

After receiving the British single gong, Jade told the crowd: “Cheers to our exes… this is for you lads.”